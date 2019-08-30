Ahead of India's second Test against West Indies, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R, Sridhar visited the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica. Shastri recalled his experience of visiting the Carribean islands for the first time in 1983 and said Bob Marley museum is a must-visit place in Jamaica.

While Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and few other Indian players enjoyed some quality moment in a cruise in the high sea around the Carribean island, Indian head coach Ravi Shashtri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R, Sridhar had a coaches day out at the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica.

Ravi Shastri, who wore beach shirt and shorts with a brown hat, said, Bob Marley museum is must-visit place in Kingston, Jamaica. The Indian team will play the second and final Test at the city against the West Indies from Friday.

At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry… 🏝 – with @coach_rsridhar pic.twitter.com/ALxJ8XZBjO — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 29, 2019

Ravi Shastri even sang a few lines of the legendary reggae star’s iconic song Buffalo soldier while visiting the museum. Recalling the memories of his maiden tour to the Carribean islands in 1983, the 57-year-old former Indian cricketer and commentator said, it is a mind-blowing experience for him to coming back to Jamaica after 37 years. Shastri added, he first came to Jamaica in 1983, when he was 21 years old. He also recalled the electrifying reggae music of Bob Marley.

Coaches' day out at the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica😎😎 – by @28anand pic.twitter.com/AfBsGsFzKr — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2019

India’s bowling coach Sanjay Bangar was notably absent. Ravi Shastri along with R. Sridhar and Bharat Arun has been reappointed by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee, though Sanjay Bangar will be replaced by Vikram Rathour.

After Shastri tenure as the head coach extended by the selection committee, Indian cricket team began their World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run win against the West Indies in Antigua. India will take on the hosts in the second Test in Jamaica from Friday.

