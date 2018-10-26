The Indian cricket team for the 3-match T20I series against West Indies was announced on late Friday night. Rohit Sharma was named the captain, while KL Rahul, Dinesh Kartik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya were all recalled. Relatively young and new cricketers Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem were also included in the squad. Here's the final squad:

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has been rested from T20I series against West Indies that will commence from November 4 with the first match being scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Apparently, the swashbuckling batsman has been given rest in order to keep him fresh for the highly-anticipated Australian tour in late November. Apart from the captain fantastic, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been dropped from the T20 squad and it is being touted that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been dropped due to dip in his performances with the bat. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in Kohli ‘s absence while new names like Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem have been included in the final squad.

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Kartik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

India will play the first T20I with West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the second match will be played in Lucknow and the final and third T20 match will be hosted in Chennai. All the matches will start from 07:00 pm India time.

West Indies has found the ongoing series against India a bit difficult having lost the 2-match Test series 2-0. The visitors are also struggling in the 5-match ODI series as they were destroyed in the first match by 8 wickets despite setting up a target of 323 runs. The second ODI was tied after West Indies failed to successfully chase the 322-run target set by India.

