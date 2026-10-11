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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: India will take on the West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). With the series level at 1-1, the hosts will aim to bounce back and take the lead after suffering a defeat in the previous encounter. Here are all the details about the IND vs WI 3rd T20I, including live streaming, match time, venue and where to watch the match on TV, mobile and laptop.

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 17:59 IST

India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Details: India will take on the West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). With the series level at 1-1, the hosts will aim to bounce back and take the lead after suffering a defeat in the previous encounter. Here are all the details about the IND vs WI 3rd T20I, including live streaming, match time, venue and where to watch the match on TV, mobile and laptop.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026
  • Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE on TV?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can tune in to the network to watch the match live on television.

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How to Watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can watch the match live on their mobile phones, laptops and other compatible devices through the streaming platform.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: What to Expect?

India and the West Indies head into the third T20I with the series tied at 1-1. Shai Hope’s explosive century in the previous match helped the visitors complete a massive chase of 250 and level the series. India will look to address their bowling concerns and deliver a stronger performance in Indore, while the West Indies will aim to carry their momentum forward and take the series lead.

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India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

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