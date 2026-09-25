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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI

India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI

India vs West Indies ODI 2026 series begins on September 27, with Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the ODIs due to Asian Games duties. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two key contenders in the selection discussion, with Gaikwad expected to be in contention for the No. 4 spot. Here’s a look at who could replace Shreyas Iyer in India’s playing XI for the West Indies ODIs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 19:43 IST

India national cricket team vs West Indies: The India national cricket team hosts the West Indies for a three-match ODI series that will be followed by a five-match T20I series. However, with the ODI World Cup next year, it is the 50-over format that will demand undivided attention from the team management. The ODIs start on 27th September and will coincide with the ongoing Asian Games. This means that the Shubman Gill-led team will be missing some prominent players, including its vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer. Gautam Gambhir and co. will need to make a tough decision on who replaces Iyer at four. Whether it will be Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad is to be seen. 

India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer to Miss Out

Team India’s vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, will miss the ODI series against the West Indies as he leads the T20I team at the Asian Games. With his unavailability, a huge spot opens up in the team for the three games against the West Indies. This serves as an audition for Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the all-important World Cup in South Africa next year. 

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Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad: Who Will Replace Shreyas Iyer in IND vs WI?

With Shreyas Iyer missing the ODIs, a spot in the Indian middle-order opens up. It is expected that Ruturaj Gaikwad will pip Yashasvi Jaiswal when it comes to grabbing the spot in the playing XI. Jaiswal, who is naturally an opening batter, is more suited to play in the top order. Meanwhile, Gaikwad has previously batted at number for the Indian team in ODIs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Engaged in Discussion With Virat Kohli

Ahead of the series opening clash, the Indian team held a nets session in Kerala. During the nets session, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli was also seen talking to middle-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has made his return to the team for the series to fill in for T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer. The interaction between Gaikwad and Kohli serves as an indicator to the fact that the Chennai Super Kings captain is set to return to the playing XI.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 India Results Day 6: Gulveer Singh Wins Silver, Baranica Elangovan Makes History With Bronze | Updated Medal Tally

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India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI
Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West IndiesRuturaj Gaikwadshreyas iyeryashasvi jaiswal

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India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI
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India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI
India vs West Indies ODI 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal? Who Replaces Shreyas Iyer in Playing XI
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