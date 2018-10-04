India 89/1, Prithvi Shaw 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 38, India vs West Indies Rajkot Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Here at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and elected to bat first in the 1st Test match between India and West Indies on Thursday. The hosts started the day on a bad note as they lost their first wicket, KL Rahul, for a duck.

India Vs West Indies- 1st Test Match: India win the toss and elect to bat first, in Rajkot pic.twitter.com/bOvB6iJpQ7 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018

India:

Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies:

Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies Rajkot Test:

Live Blog

