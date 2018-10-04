India 89/1, Prithvi Shaw 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 38, India vs West Indies Rajkot Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Here at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and elected to bat first in the 1st Test match between India and West Indies on Thursday. The hosts started the day on a bad note as they lost their first wicket, KL Rahul, for a duck.
India:
Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
West Indies:
Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Here are the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies Rajkot Test:
Live Blog
India 74/1 after 15 overs
Its an amazing show by the debutant Prithvi Shaw as he is cruising towards his maiden Test fifty. India 74/1 after 15 overs
Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw are now attacking the Windies bowlers as they are hitting boundaries all around the stadium. India 72/1
50-up for India
Debutant Prithvi Shaw and experienced Cheteshwar Pujara are playing in an aggressive manner. India 35/1, Prithvi Shaw 33, Cheteshwar Pujara 22.
India 35/1
The debutant Prithvi Shaw is playing his natural aggressive game and trying to counter-attack on visitors, while after dismissing KL Rahul early, Windies bowlers are trying to pile on the misery on team India.
India 25/1
Keemo Paul attacks from the second end. Both the speedsters Shannon Gabriel and Keemo Paul are bowling tight line and length and not allowing Indian batsmen to free their arms.
Windies bowler Shannon Gabriel started the day for visitors in an amazing style as he picked up Indian opener KL Rahul's wicket for a duck in the first over of the match.