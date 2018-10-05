India 649/9, Jadeja 100, Shami 02, skipper Virat Kohli declares Indian innings after 149.5 overs on day 2, India vs West Indies Rajkot Test

India vs West Indies LIVE score updates: Team India is off to a good start in the first test against West Indies which is being played in Rajkot, Gujarat. Skipper Virat Kohli has already smashed a spectacular century while Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing his maiden one. On Day 2, India has so far been able to post 600 plus runs.