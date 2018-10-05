India vs West Indies LIVE score updates: Team India is off to a good start in the first test against West Indies which is being played in Rajkot, Gujarat. Skipper Virat Kohli has already smashed a spectacular century while Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing his maiden one. On Day 2, India has so far been able to post 600 plus runs.
Check out Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after hitting his maiden test ton.
And, here comes the maiden Test 💯 for @imjadeja, followed by the declaration by the Indian Captain.#TeamIndia 649/9d— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
Skipper Virat Kohli has declared Team India's first innings at 649/9 after 150 overs. It has been a great start for the Indian team in its 2-test match series against West Indies. Three Indian players Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored hundreds.
Ravindra Jadeja scores a ton
It has been a great innings from Ravindra Jadeja as he has hit his maiden century against West Indies, taking Team India to a massive first innings total.
Watch Virat Kohli smashing a ton against West Indies
Watch Virat Kohli smashing a ton against West Indies.
Virat Kohli’s authoritative 24th Test 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
Another day, another 100. Watch how the India captain carefully builds his innings and becomes the second fastest player in the world to get to 24 Test tons.
Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli has hit a spectacular 100 against West Indies, leading India to a massive total.
Team India on Day 2 in its first test against West Indies which is being played at Rajkot has so far posted 645 plus runs with Ravindra Jadeja eyeing his maiden century.