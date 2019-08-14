India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma is only 26 runs away from breaking the record of Yuvraj Singh in terms of scoring more runs in the ODI cricket. Sharma is staying at 8th spot and Yuvraj on the 7th number. The right-handed batsman has scored 8676 in 217 matches while as a former left-handed batsman has made 8701 runs.

India vs West Indies: India opener Rohit Sharma is set to break the record of former batsman Yuvraj Singh to become 7th Indian to score most runs in the ODI cricket. Sharma is currently on 8th spot with 8676 runs in 217 matches. He needs 26 runs to surpass Yuvraj. The right-handed batsman has the opportunity in the third ODI of the three-match series in Trinidad today. The left-handed batsman has scored 8701 runs in 304 games.

Former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with 11406 runs is the highest run-getter in the 50-over format. He is followed by Virat Kohli with 11406 runs, Sourav Ganguly with 11363, Rahul Dravid with 10889, MS Dhoni with 10773, Mohammad Azharuddin with 9378. Yuvraj is lying on the seventh spot. Sharma scored 18 runs off 34 balls in the second ODI on last Sunday (August 11).

Thanks to the ton of skipper Kohli which helped Men in Blue to beat West Indies by 59 runs (DLS). Shreyas Ilyas also played a brilliant knock of 71 off 68 balls. Kohli surpassed Ganguly in the last match after scoring 120 runs.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is close of becoming the fastest bowler to claim 100 wickets in fewer matches. He hs taken 96 wickets in 53 ODIs. If he takes four wickets, he will surpass fast bowler Mohammed Shami who holds the record of taking fastest 100 wickets in 56 matches.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led team will be eying to bag the victory and win the series while as Jason Holder-led side West Indies will be looking to level the series. The first match of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain. India defeated West Indies in the three-match T20I series by 3-0.

