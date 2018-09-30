For upcoming India vs West Indies series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has called Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Agarwal in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. India is scheduled to play 2 Test, 5 ODI and 3 T20i match series from October 4 to November 6, 2018, against Windies.

After winning the Asia Cup 2018 title, team India is all set to take on West Indies in 2 Test, 5 ODI and 3 T20i match series to be held from October 4 to November 6, 2018. For the series against Windies, India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli will join the side again after the break. Team management has given rest to senior players namely Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

In absence of senior players, BCCI has called speedster Mohammed Siraj and domestic run-machine Mayank Agarwal. Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are also part of the 16-members squad against West Indies.

Announcing India’s squad for West Indies series, BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Saturday said that in absence of senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who is yet to recover from his injury and has not been picked. All-rounder Hardik Pandya who got injured during the Asia Cup has also been rested.

“Taking stock of the recent workload, the selectors have decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya were not considered for selection as they are yet to recover from their injuries,” said Amitabh Choudhary.

India’s Test squad for West Indies Test series:

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (v-c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More