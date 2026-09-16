India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad for the T20I series against the West Indies. The five-match series will follow the three ODIs prior to the T20I clashes. Unlike the ODI squad, where a number of players were unavailable, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, among others, return to the national setup. The opening batter conundrum will continue in the series, with Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Abhishek Sharma all three being named in the T20I squad.







Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out From IND vs WI T20Is

With Varun Chakravarthy being ruled out of the T20I series and the Asian Games, Ravi Bishnoi is the lone frontline spinner in the T20I squad. Bishnoi featured for the Indian national cricket team in the ongoing series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar round up rest of the spin department.

Hardik Pandya Remains Unavailable For Selection

The wait for Hardik Pandya to return to the national team continued. The star all-rounder who last played for the Indian team in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 has not been named in either to the two white-ball squads to face the West Indies. However, the star all-rounder has been named in the squad for the Asian Games in Japan.

India’s T20I Squad vs West Indies

India national cricket team T20I squad vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

India’s Updated T20I Squad For Asian Games 2026

India’s updated squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups