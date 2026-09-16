LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

India announced its T20I squad for the West Indies series with Shreyas Iyer returning as captain alongside Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Varun Chakravarthy misses out due to injury, while Ravi Bishnoi leads the spin attack and Hardik Pandya remains unavailable.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian national cricket team in five T20Is against the West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian national cricket team in five T20Is against the West Indies. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 22:35 IST

India vs West Indies: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad for the T20I series against the West Indies. The five-match series will follow the three ODIs prior to the T20I clashes. Unlike the ODI squad, where a number of players were unavailable, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, among others, return to the national setup. The opening batter conundrum will continue in the series, with Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Abhishek Sharma all three being named in the T20I squad. 



Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out From IND vs WI T20Is

With Varun Chakravarthy being ruled out of the T20I series and the Asian Games, Ravi Bishnoi is the lone frontline spinner in the T20I squad. Bishnoi featured for the Indian national cricket team in the ongoing series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar round up rest of the spin department. 

Hardik Pandya Remains Unavailable For Selection

The wait for Hardik Pandya to return to the national team continued. The star all-rounder who last played for the Indian team in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 has not been named in either to the two white-ball squads to face the West Indies. However, the star all-rounder has been named in the squad for the Asian Games in Japan.

India’s T20I Squad vs West Indies

India national cricket team T20I squad vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

India’s Updated T20I Squad For Asian Games 2026

India’s updated squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable
Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West Indiesshreyas iyerVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI vs Racing Santander: Will Lamine Yamal Play in Tonight’s La Liga Clash? Check Latest Updates

LATEST NEWS

‘Illegal and Invalid’: Why India Rejected Pakistan, China Boundary Commission

IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

60:40 Formula Was Established Between Punjab & Haryana; Proposed Rules Seek To Undermine Punjab’s Share In Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu

Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable
India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable
India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable
India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable
India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

QUICK LINKS