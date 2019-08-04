Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised young right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini after an impressive performance in his debut match for India as he picked 3 wickets conceding just 17 runs. Kohli said that Saini is a raw talent with a bright future.

Navdeep Saini, a young right-arm pacer who made an instant impact on his Twenty20 International debut lauded by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday. Saini took three wickets for 17 runs as India beat Carribeans by four wickets in the 1st T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

A sharp performance by young Navdeep Saini helped India restrict the West Indies to 95 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs. However, mighty Indian batting line-up chased the target with ease with 16 balls to spare.

After an impressive win Indian skipper, Virat Kohli praised Saini’s performance and said that he is a rare talent with a very bright future.

After some successful performance for India A team, Navdeep Saini has given chance in the West Indies tour by the selectors and the 26-year-old pacer didn’t disappoint them.

Bhuvaneswar Kumar and Washington Sundar had already set the stage by dismissing both Windies openers John Campbell and Evin Lewis in starting overs. Saini picked two wickets by removing left-handers Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in successive deliveries.

Senior Indian pacer Bhubaneswar Kumar also praised Navdeep Saini saying, Saini is really quick and even in a slow pitch he is able to bowl around 145-150kmh. He will perform better on good bowling wickets.

29 years old fast bowler also said, Saini has proven himself at domestic cricket, IPL and for India A. Now he is proving himself at the international level.

