Virat Kohli has now 24 Test centuries to his name

There was much fanfare surrounding the much-anticipated debut of Prithvi Shaw before the start of the first Test match against West Indies and the 18-year-old Mumbai lad justified his selection with a sensational debut century at Rajkot. However, Shaw’s incredible achievement was belittled by the incredible might of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The Indian run-machine slammed a phenomenal 24th Test century and broke a plethora of records en route to it.

With the tremendous knock of 139, Virat Kohli became the second fastest batsman to reach the 24-century landmark. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 124 innings by eclipsing the feat in 123 innings. The fastest is legendary Australian Sir Donald Bradman who scored 24 centuries in just 66 innings.

The century at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium was Virat’s 4th Test century of the year. He also cruised past Australia’s Steve Smith becoming the second-highest centurion in Test cricket among active players. Only South Africa’s Hashim Amla is ahead of him with 28 tons.

All Hail the King 👑 @imVkohli

24th Test ton ✅

17th as captain 😎

4th century this year 🙌

2nd fastest to 24 Test ton 👌

(More coming, we aren’t done yet) #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IgCw1K5JEk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018

In the all-time list of centurions, Kohli now jointly sits jointly with iconic Vivian Richards of West Indies, Greg Chappel of Australia and Mohammad Yusuf of Pakistan.

The swashbuckling Indian batsman also completed 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the third consecutive time. He is the leading run-getter in 2018 with England’s Joe Root trailing him.

Ever since becoming the captain of the Test cricket team in 2014, Virat Kohli has seen an incredible improvement to his game in the long format. He has struck a whopping 17 centuries as the captain of Indian cricket team.

Kohli is playing his 72nd Test match at Rajkot and has already amassed 6,267 runs at an average of 55. He has slammed 24 centuries and 19 half centuries.

