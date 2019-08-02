Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is ready to take on West Indies tomorrow on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The 1st T20I will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida at 8.00 IST.

After the disappointment of the shocking exit from the semi-final of the World Cup, Virat Kohli and his men are ready to enter a new battle. The Indian team is all set to start their West Indies tour with the three-match T20 series on Saturday, August 3 in Florida.

Amidst the rumor of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team returning to the on-field action. As we all know, the West Indies is a good T20 side and can challenge any team in the world. The tour will be an acid test for skipper Kohli, whose captaincy has been questioned several times during the last few days.

What is the location of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

What time the West Indies vs India match will begin?

The West Indies vs India match will begin at 8.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLIV.

