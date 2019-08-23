West Indian pacer Kemar Roach said that they will look to pick some quick wickets in the morning session and will not allow making more than 50-60 runs. India will start Day 2 on 203/6 as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will resume the innings.

West Indies paceman Kemar Roach said they used the conditions very well in Antigua on Day 1 of the first Test against India. Roach bowled beautifully on the opening day of the test match with figures of 3-34. He picked up India’s no 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and young Hunama Vihari, who was looking well-set at the crease.

West Indies gave an early blow to India as Roach dismissed opener Mayank Agarwal and Pujara after awhile Shannon Gabriel removed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to put the tourist in huge trouble. India lost half of their top-order within first 10 overs of the day.

Roach said it was typical Antigua pitch with some moisture early in the morning which help the fast bowlers. He added Antigua is one of his favorite pitch to bowl as he had delivered some good bowling spell in the past in the North Stand.

However, after the early blow, India vice-captain played a brilliant knock of 81 runs to take his team out of trouble. Rahane had strong partnerships with KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari which helped India to rebuild the innings.

Roach also said that they will have to keep patience to keep the pressure on the tourists and challenge Indian batsman.

India will start Day 2 on 203/6 as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will resume the innings. The last time they batted together was in January against Australia when the pair made an impeccable partnership of 204 runs off 224 balls against the Aussies bowlers.

Roach said, Day 2 will be crucial for the Caribbeans and they will look for some quick wickets in the morning session. He further added, they will try to attack Indian batsman as far as possible and will not allow making more than 50-60 runs on Day 2.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App