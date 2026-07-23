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Home > Sports News > India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live streaming will be available on FanCode, with fans able to purchase a series pass for ₹129. Those looking to watch IND vs ZIM for free can tune into DD Sports as India begin their three-match T20I series in Harare.

Sikandar Raza and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: X
Sikandar Raza and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 15:47 IST

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: India will clash with Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Harare. The visitors, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be hoping to return to winning ways after suffering six losses in their last seven games. Having won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the champions have not had the best of times in the shortest format. As they visit Zimbabwe for a three-match series, winning will not just be the aim but a necessity for Iyer and his men. Here is a look at the broadcast and live streaming details for the series and the price of watching the games. 

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

India and Zimbabwe will be playing in a three-match T20I series. For the Indian team, this comes as a crucial series after a horrific tour to the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the visitors would be looking to cause more harm to the Men in Blue in the shortest format. 

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How to watch India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I on FanCode?

Fans in India can watch their national cricket team take on Zimbabwe away from home on the FanCode app and website. FanCode provides the unique option of watching the series without buying a premium service for other sports as well. This would allow fans to pay a smaller amount to watch the entire series. 

Currently, fans can buy a ‘series pass’ from FanCode for ₹129. Paying this fee would allow them to watch all three games from the tour. 

How to watch India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I for Free?

While the live streaming of these games can be attained from FanCode, fans can watch the games for free on their television sets. The Indian audience can visit the DD Sports channel to watch the game for free. 

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India vs Zimbabwe Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri

Also Read: When Will SA20 2027 Begin? Check Full Fixtures As SunRisers Eastern Cape Set To Play Opener Against Pretoria Capitals

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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

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