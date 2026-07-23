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Home > Sports News > India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Harare? Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Harare? Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

India begin their Zimbabwe tour with the 1st T20I in Harare as Shreyas Iyer searches for his first win as captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to return, while Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav compete for a spot in India’s playing XI.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to return to India's playing XI in the first T20I between India and England. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to return to India's playing XI in the first T20I between India and England. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 14:26 IST

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: The Indian team, following a disastrous tour to the United Kingdom, is back in action against Zimbabwe. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue will be aiming to avoid any other upsets and get back to winning ways. Notably, Iyer, who was named the captain before India’s previous tour, could not register a single win in his first seven games against Ireland and England. The right-handed batter will now be aiming for not only his first win as the captain but a series win as well. There have been a few changes to the squad, with a new-look bowling attack expected to take the field for today’s game at Harare. 

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play at Harare?

The name Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been at the tip of everyone’s lips since his heroic performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The teenage batter returns to a familiar Harare ground where he smashed 175 in the final of the Under-19 World Cup in February. 

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The 15-year-old opening batter created history with his debut against England earlier this month. However, after playing three games, Sooryavanshi was dropped from the playing XI for the 5th match of the series. The left-hander will be expected to open the innings along with Abhishek Sharma. 

Ashok Sharma or Mayank Yadav: Which Speedster Will Feature in India’s Playing XI?

A new-look pace attack could feature either Ashok Sharma or Mayank Yadav in the playing XI at Harare today. Sharma received his maiden call-up on the back of an impressive IPL campaign with the Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Yadav, having made his debut in 2024, is coming back to the team after a two-year gap. It is expected that one of these two will feature in the playing XI, given that Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav play as the other two pacers. 

Among these two speedsters, Sharma could get the nod thanks to his more recent performances in comparison to Yadav.

India vs Zimbabwe: Rinku Singh makes a comeback

Rinku Singh was dropped from the T20I team that faced Ireland and England. The middle-order woes on the tour to the United Kingdom has forced the selectors to bring Rinku back in the squad. 

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India’s Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur

Also Read: WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Harare? Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI
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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Harare? Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI
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