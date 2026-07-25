India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: After winning the first T20I, the Men in Blue will be in action once again against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. India’s teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, finally lit up the international stage with a half-century in the opening game of the series. The 15-year-old struck an 18-ball fifty in the second innings of the game to put an end to a seven-match winless streak for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Streaming
When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I take place?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I is going to take place on Saturday, 25th July 2026.
When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I start?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will start at 1:00 PM in Zimbabwe (4:30 P.M. IST) in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, 25th July.
Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I be played?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.
Where to watch the IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I in India?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Indian fans can also watch the game on their television on the Unite8 Sports Channel.
India Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 23
|Zimbabwe
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Won by 7 wickets
|Jul 11, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Southampton, England
|Lost by 56 runs
|Jul 9, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Bristol, England
|Lost by 9 wickets
|Jul 7, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Nottingham, England
|Lost by 125 runs
|July 11, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Manchester, England
|Lost by 4 wickets
Zimbabwe Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 23
|India
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Jul 19, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 4 wickets
|Jul 17, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 34 runs
|Jul 15, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Won by 32 runs
|March 1, 2026
|South Africa
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
|Lost by 5 wickets
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Also Read: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.