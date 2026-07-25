India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: After winning the first T20I, the Men in Blue will be in action once again against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. India’s teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, finally lit up the international stage with a half-century in the opening game of the series. The 15-year-old struck an 18-ball fifty in the second innings of the game to put an end to a seven-match winless streak for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Live Streaming

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I is going to take place on Saturday, 25th July 2026.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will start at 1:00 PM in Zimbabwe (4:30 P.M. IST) in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, 25th July.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Where to watch the IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Indian fans can also watch the game on their television on the Unite8 Sports Channel.

India Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result July 23 Zimbabwe India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Won by 7 wickets Jul 11, 2026 England India tour of England Southampton, England Lost by 56 runs Jul 9, 2026 England India tour of England Bristol, England Lost by 9 wickets Jul 7, 2026 England India tour of England Nottingham, England Lost by 125 runs July 11, 2026 England India tour of England Manchester, England Lost by 4 wickets

Zimbabwe Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result July 23 India India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 7 wickets Jul 19, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 4 wickets Jul 17, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 34 runs Jul 15, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Won by 32 runs March 1, 2026 South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India Lost by 5 wickets

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza

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