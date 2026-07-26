India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: India won their first T20I series under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. The Men in Blue are eyeing a series whitewash as they face Zimbabwe in the third game of the T20I series. For Iyer, it would be a huge achievement having undergone seven games without recording a single win in the tour to the United Kingdom. For the Indian team, this series serves the purpose of trying out new players. In the third T20I, the team management could give Ashok Sharma yet another bite of the cherry. Meanwhile, all eyes would once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As fans gear up to watch young players’ action, here is a look at the IND vs ZIM live streaming and broadcast details.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming
When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I take place?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I is going to take place on Sunday, 26th July 2026.
When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I start?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will start at 1:00 PM in Zimbabwe (4:30 P.M. IST) in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday, 26th July 2026.
Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I be played?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.
Where to watch the IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I in India?
The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Indian fans can also watch the game on their television on the Unite8 Sports Channel.
India Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 25
|Zimbabwe
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Won by 90 runs
|Jul 23, 2026
|Zimbabwe
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Won by 7 wickets
|Jul 11, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Southampton, England
|Lost by 56 runs
|Jul 9, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Bristol, England
|Lost by 9 wickets
|July 7, 2026
|England
|India tour of England
|Nottingham, England
|Lost by 125 runs
Zimbabwe Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|July 25
|India
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 90 runs
|Jul 23, 2026
|India
|India tour of Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Jul 19, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 4 wickets
|Jul 17, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Lost by 34 runs
|July 15, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe
|Won by 32 runs
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Also Read: IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.