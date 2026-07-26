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Home > Sports News > India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: India take on Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club, aiming for a series whitewash under Shreyas Iyer. Check IND vs ZIM live streaming, live telecast, FanCode details, TV channel, match time, venue, squads and key players, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India defeated Zimbabwe in the second T20I to win the series and are now aiming for a series whitewash. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India defeated Zimbabwe in the second T20I to win the series and are now aiming for a series whitewash. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 13:50 IST

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: India won their first T20I series under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. The Men in Blue are eyeing a series whitewash as they face Zimbabwe in the third game of the T20I series. For Iyer, it would be a huge achievement having undergone seven games without recording a single win in the tour to the United Kingdom. For the Indian team, this series serves the purpose of trying out new players. In the third T20I, the team management could give Ashok Sharma yet another bite of the cherry. Meanwhile, all eyes would once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As fans gear up to watch young players’ action, here is a look at the IND vs ZIM live streaming and broadcast details. 

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I is going to take place on Sunday, 26th July 2026.

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When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will start at 1:00 PM in Zimbabwe (4:30 P.M. IST) in Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday, 26th July 2026.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

Where to watch the IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Indian fans can also watch the game on their television on the Unite8 Sports Channel.

India Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 25 Zimbabwe India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Won by 90 runs
Jul 23, 2026 Zimbabwe India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Won by 7 wickets
Jul 11, 2026 England India tour of England Southampton, England Lost by 56 runs
Jul 9, 2026 England India tour of England Bristol, England Lost by 9 wickets
July 7, 2026 England India tour of England Nottingham, England Lost by 125 runs

Zimbabwe Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
July 25 India India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 90 runs
Jul 23, 2026 India India tour of Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 7 wickets
Jul 19, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 4 wickets
Jul 17, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Lost by 34 runs
July 15, 2026 Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe Won by 32 runs

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Whitewash in Harare

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India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports
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India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports
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India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Telecast on TV, FanCode, Unite8 Sports
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