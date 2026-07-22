India vs Zimbabwe T20 Series: Match Dates, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details, And All You Need to Know

The Indian national cricket team is set to face Zimbabwe national cricket team in a three-match T20I series starting Thursday, July 23, 2026. Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, the young Indian squad will lock horns with Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwean side at the historic Harare Sports Club in Harare. The series serves as an ideal opportunity for both teams to test their bench strength and fine-tune combinations. Here is everything you need to know about the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series, including the full match schedule, official 15-member squads, match timings, and live streaming details.

India Vs Zimbabwe T20I Series Match Dates And Venues

All three matches of the bilateral T20I series will be hosted at a single venue, the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The matches are scheduled to take place across four days.

First T20I: July 23, 2026 at Harare Sports Club, Harare (Starts at 4:30 PM IST)

July 23, 2026 at Harare Sports Club, Harare (Starts at 4:30 PM IST) Second T20I: July 25, 2026 at Harare Sports Club, Harare (Starts at 4:30 PM IST)

July 25, 2026 at Harare Sports Club, Harare (Starts at 4:30 PM IST) Third T20I: July 26, 2026 at Harare Sports Club, Harare (Starts at 4:30 PM IST)

IND vs ZIM: Squads For T20I Series

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga (Wicketkeeper).

When and Where to Watch India vs Zimbabwe T20I Series? Check Live Streaming And Telecast Broadcast Details

Cricket fans can watch the live broadcast and digital streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series across multiple platforms.

Match Start Time: All three matches will start at 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time).

All three matches will start at 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). Live Telecast In India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4).

Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4). Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website.

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