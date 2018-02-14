Former South African Shaun Pollock has said that India's lack of preparation was responsible for its bad performance in the Test series. He said that the team should have come a bit earlier to adapt to conditions better. Talking about India's historic win in ODI series in South Africa, Pollock said that India have realised that preparation was the key and they needed to be here for more time.

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock criticised India’s approach in the Test series against South Africa and said that they were not well prepared for it. He added that he was hoping India’ s batting was going to be their strength but was disappointed when it did not turn out to be. The former pacer believes that India should have arrived on African soil a little earlier to adapt to conditions in a better manner.

Talking about India’s historic win in ODI series in South Africa, Pollock said that India have realised that preparation was the key and they needed to be here for more time. He stressed that if India were aiming to win an away series, they should have arrived on time. “We have seen they are now settled in ODIs. Probably they could have structured the tour better and had ODIs before Tests, and that could have been better preparation for India,” Pollock said.

Pollock also shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s superb form in the ODI series and said that he was not fearful of the conditions and that has helped him excel on the proteas’ soil. He added that he did not enjoy much support from other batsmen, particularly in the Test series. Talking about Virat Kohli’s aggression Shaun Pollock said that it was important to have emotions while playing a sport but it was important to channelise in the right direction.

Pollock was all praise for Indian bowling line-up. However, he added that the pitches also offered them much assistance.