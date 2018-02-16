India will be hosting the Hockey World Cup 2018 and will welcome all 16 participating teams including Pakistan at the marquee event which is scheduled to happen in Odisha from November 28 to December 16. Pakistan qualified for the World Cup after finishing seventh in the Hockey World League semi-finals.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan national hockey team will be participating in the 2018 Hockey World Cup which is slated to happen in India later this year. Flooring the rumours that the hostile political tensions between the two nations can affect India’s treatment of Pakistan in the marquee event which is set to feature 16 countries from around the world, FIH has signalled Pakistan’s participation. Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha in eastern India will be hosting the 2018 World Cup, announced FIH President Dr Narinder Batra on Wednesday.

Earlier there were rumours that Pakistan will not participate in the World Cup due to the rife political tension with the neighbours but the FIH has now made it clear that they haven’t received any such request from any nation about pulling out of the competition. Pakistan finished seventh in the Hockey World League (HWL) recently concluded in London, booking a spot in the World Cup showdown. But fears were raised regarding their participation with speculations that the Pakistani administration can decide against travelling to India.

Citing that the World Cup is an FIH-sanctioned event and will be unaffected by the political course of the two countries, Batra told TOI that Pakistan will be invited to play in India, provided that they adhere to the standard procedures.

“Pakistan will be invited because it’s an FIH-sanctioned event. We have taken the necessary permissions from the external affairs ministry. There are certain rules and procedures in which participating nations have to apply for visas 60 days prior to the start of the tournament. There are other procedures which Pakistan will have to follow,” Batra said.

Now the FIH has come forward to clarify that India has not refused from letting any nation attend the World Cup, nor has any other nation expressed disagreement on not attending the event. “We are looking forward to welcoming all 16 qualified teams. We have not received concerns from any of the participating teams nor the host about this matter, FIH strongly believes that hockey is an inclusive sport, aimed at celebrating diversity and promoting friendship and respect,” an FIH official was quoted as saying by AFP.

The damp relations between India and Pakistan have deeply affected the sport’s ties between the two nations in the past few years with the Indian teams pulling out all a host of competitions scheduled in Pakistan. The same has been repeated by the Pakistani teams who did not travel to India citing political tensions. India’s blind cricket team did not travel to Pakistan, forcing the venue to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Following which Pakistan’s kabaddi, squash and wrestling teams refused to take part in top tournaments in India.

Indian national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team are yet to play a bilateral series since 2013. Despite efforts from the PCB, the BCCI has failed to agree on a neutral venue for the matches to be played. However, the FIH has done a commendable job in bringing the two countries together on agreeing to play in India. Pakistan is being one of the most successful teams in the completion will be relishing the prospect of creating history in their neighbour’s backyard. The World Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.