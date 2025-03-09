Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  India Wins Against New Zealand, Who Is The Player Of The Match?

India Wins Against New Zealand, Who Is The Player Of The Match?

India's journey to victory in the Champions Trophy was a testament to teamwork and individual brilliance. As the match reached its climax, the team's collective effort stood out, with every player stepping up when it mattered most.

India Wins Against New Zealand, Who Is The Player Of The Match?


India’s journey to victory in the Champions Trophy was a testament to teamwork and individual brilliance. As the match reached its climax, the team’s collective effort stood out, with every player stepping up when it mattered most.

Despite the pressure, India remained composed, with the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma proving pivotal throughout. Rohit Sharma, known for leading from the front, was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 76 runs, guiding #TeamIndia to a thrilling win.

India’s Historic Win

As India chased down the target, the tension was palpable, with the game hanging in the balance. With India needing 11 runs to win and just four wickets in hand, Ravindra Jadeja joined KL Rahul in the middle. Jadeja played a crucial role, hitting the winning boundary and celebrating with his teammates as fireworks lit up the sky. It was a moment of pure joy for India as they secured their Champions Trophy victory.

The game had its fair share of twists and turns. India was under pressure after Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 18, leaving the team with a tricky chase in the final overs. KL Rahul, however, grew in confidence, and Hardik eased the tension with a much-needed six off Rachin Ravindra. But New Zealand, never willing to give up, kept chipping away at India’s wickets, dismissing Axar Patel for 29, and leaving India at a precarious 5 wickets down.

As the match neared the final 10 overs, the excitement was at a fever pitch. Despite the pressure, India kept pushing forward. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed just two runs short of his half-century, adding another layer of drama. In a crucial moment, Kyle Jamieson dropped a catch off Iyer after he had hit Glenn Phillips for a six, an error that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Heart Warming Wishes To Team India, ‘Proud Of Our Cricket Team’

