India Wins Big at 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship with Record 83 Gold Medals, Here is the Final Medal Telly

India delivered a historic performance at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, sweeping the medal tally with a record 83 gold medals at the prestigious event held at the KD Jadhav Arena, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

The championship concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Additional Commissioner of Police Delhi Ajay Chaudhary, along with senior officials from the Asian and World Yogasana federations.

Mr. Umang Dawn, Secretary General of Asian Yogasana, opened the ceremony with a warm welcome, followed by an overview of the championship presented by Dr. Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasana. Dr. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana, shared insights on yogasana’s growing global stature. A colorful cultural showcase added vibrancy to the celebrations.

Dr. Sanjay Malpani, President of Asian Yogasanaemphasized, “Yogasana not only strengthens the body but also nurtures mental resilience and focus qualities essential for holistic well-being and societal progress. Events like these spread this important message far and wide.”

Mr. Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat said, “I’m proud of our Indian National Team for their spellbinding yogasana competitiveness. Spectacular medal tally. Just amazing!! As the sport is growing rapidly we have a lot of competition coming up and we need to sustain our excellence. Well done team India.”

The championship saw participation from over 21 countries, including Japan, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and others.

While India dominated with an unprecedented 83 Golds, Japan followed with 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals, while Mongolia, Oman and Nepal rounded off the top five standings.

Final Medal Tally Highlights:

– India — 83 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze (Rank 1)

– Japan — 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze (Rank 2)

– Mongolia — 1 Gold, 11 Silver, 6 Bronze (Rank 3)

– Oman — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze (Rank 4)

– Nepal — 0 Gold, 27 Silver, 12 Bronze (Rank 5)

Countries such as Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Bhutan also showcased strong performances, highlighting the growing footprint of yogasana as a competitive sport across Asia.

The event concluded with a medal ceremony honoring the athletes and a formal farewell to the dignitaries, marking the end of a highly successful championship.

