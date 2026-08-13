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Home > Sports News > India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms

India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms

India have officially withdrawn from the FIFA ASEAN Cup to focus on their October 3 friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata.

India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms. Photo X
India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 17:20 IST

India have officially withdrawn from the FIFA ASEAN Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia during September and October, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) opting to prioritise the national team’s much-anticipated friendly against five-time world champions Brazil.

The ASEAN Cup dates overlap with India’s proposed international friendly against Brazil at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. With the Brazil fixture being viewed as a major opportunity for Indian football, the AIFF has decided that the national team will focus its preparations on the high-profile encounter.

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AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the development on Wednesday and said the federation had already communicated its decision to FIFA and the tournament organisers.

“Yes, we will not play in the Asean Cup. We have informed Fifa and the organisers. We will prepare for the Brazil match,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

The federation, however, is keen to ensure that India’s players do not suffer from a lack of competitive action after withdrawing from the tournament. According to Chaubey, the AIFF is exploring the possibility of arranging two additional international friendlies against teams ranked higher than India.

“We will ensure Indian players do not lose out on game time after pulling out of the Asean Cup. So we are looking for two friendlies against higher-ranked teams apart from the Brazil match. It could be one before the Brazil friendly and one after it, or it could be two before the October 3 match also,” Chaubey said.

The proposed fixtures would give head coach Manolo Marquez an opportunity to assess his squad and maintain match sharpness ahead of the Brazil encounter. Facing higher-ranked opposition could also provide India with valuable preparation against stronger teams.

There had been speculation that withdrawing from the ASEAN Cup could result in a financial or regulatory penalty. However, AIFF sources indicated that the federation does not currently expect any financial punishment for its decision. The possibility of regulatory consequences remains an issue, though, making the withdrawal a potentially complicated decision.

India’s scheduling concerns may not end with the ASEAN Cup. The national team could face another clash in November, when proposed friendly matches against New Zealand may overlap with the SAFF Championship.

For now, the AIFF’s priority is to settle India’s October international calendar and maximise preparations for the Brazil match. The fixture against one of football’s biggest nations represents a significant occasion for Indian football, and the federation appears determined to give the national team the best possible preparation before the September-October window.

With additional friendlies being explored, India are now set to build their calendar around the Brazil showdown while attempting to balance international exposure, player workload and existing tournament commitments.

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India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms
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India Withdraw From FIFA ASEAN Cup to Prioritise Brazil Friendly: AIFF Confirms
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