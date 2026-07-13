LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

India Women's Cricket Team created history with a commanding 270-run victory over England Women in the one-off Lord's Test. Yastika Bhatia's historic century, Kranti Gaud's five-wicket haul and Smriti Mandhana's twin fifties powered Harmanpreet Kaur's side to their first-ever women's Test win at Lord's, with Bhatia and Gaud also earning places on the iconic Honours Board.

India Women's team won the inaugural Test at Lord's by 270 runs. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen
India Women's team won the inaugural Test at Lord's by 270 runs. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 17:21 IST

IND W vs ENG W: India Women made history by winning the first Women’s Test at Lord’s. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated the hosts, England Women by a whopping margin of 270 runs. The test started off with a mixed batting performance from the visitors after they were bowled out for 285 runs. The second innings saw history being made with Kranti Gaud becoming the first Woman cricketer to enter her name on the honours board with a five-wicket haul. In the third innings, India piled on more runs with Yastika Bhatia becoming the second player to make it to the honours board with a century. England was then bowled out for only 186 runs in the final innings, handing India a massive win. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana scored fifties in both innings, showing consistent performances. 

IND-W vs ENG-W: India Women Script History With First-Ever Test Victory at Lord’s

Winner Margin Target Opposition Ground Match Date
India Women 347 runs 479 v England Women DY Patil 14 December 2023
Sri Lanka Women 309 runs 410 v Pakistan Women Colombo (Colts) 17 April 1998
England Women 286 runs 351 v South Africa Women Bloemfontein 15 December 2024
India Women 270 runs 457 v England Women Lord’s 13 July 2026
New Zealand Women 188 runs 278 v South Africa Women Durban 10 March 1972

India Women registered the fourth biggest win in the history of Women’s Test cricket. Playing in the first test at Lord’s, the visitors registered a 270-run win, thanks to an all-round performance from Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, and Kranti Gaud.  

You Might Be Interested In

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia And Kranti Gaud Enter Lord’s Honours Board

Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia made history as they became the first two Women cricketers to have their names etched in the Lord’s honours board. Gaud picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to bowl England out for a score of only 170 runs. Yastika Bhatia, in the third innings, then followed her compatriot on the honours board. The wicketkeeper batter scored a century as India piled on the runs, setting England a massive target of 457 runs. 

Smriti Mandhana’s Twin Fifties Lay Foundation For India’s Historic Lord’s Triumph

Smriti Mandhana starred for the visitors in both innings, scoring half-centuries in each innings. The left-handed batter scored 83 runs in the first innings when India struggled the rest of the Indian batters endured somewhat of a struggle. Her knock was duly supported by Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, who both scored fifties as well. 

In India’s third innings, Smriti once again starred with the bat in hand. She scored 70 runs, hitting nine fours and a six. The left-handed batter once again missed out on reaching the triple-digit mark. However, thanks to her partnership of 88 runs for the opening wicket with Shafali Verma, a platform was laid for Yastika Bhatia who went on to score a century.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars
Tags: ind w vs eng wIndia Women vs England Womenkranti-gaudsmriti mandhanaYastika Bhatia

RELATED News

Pep Guardiola as Italy Head Coach? Paolo Maldini And Leonardo Eye Manchester City Legend For Azzurri Rebuild

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt

Virat Kohli Suffers Injury Scare During India’s Net Session Ahead Of England 1st ODI | WATCH

Stephen Fleming Leaves Chennai Super Kings: CSK Part Ways With Legendary Head Coach After 18-Year IPL Era

Not Gautam Gambhir, But These Two Team India Coaches Could Exit After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

LATEST NEWS

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

Where Are Indian Railways’ Bedsheets and Towels Going? RTI Reveals Rs 104 Crore Linen Theft From AC Coaches

Adhiraj Broghar Celebrates Bhoomi Pujan of The Crown Amid Dholera’s Expanding Growth

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold New Colour Revealed: Here’s What Latest Leak Shows

’70–80% of Medical Issues Don’t Need Hospitalization’ — Ashish Srivastava’s Visionary Day-Care Model

Ananya Panday Joins Pitbull’s Record-Breaking London Concert After Wimbledon; ‘We Made History’

South China Sea Row: Why China Rejects The 14-Nation Joint Statement Over Disputed Maritime Claims

SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

TG TET June 2026 Results Announced Today: Check Steps to Download, Direct Link and More

Blue Cloud Softech Bags 5-Year AI Services Agreement With SpaceX International; Here’s What It Means

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars
India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars
India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars
India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

QUICK LINKS