India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

IND W vs ENG W: India Women made history by winning the first Women’s Test at Lord’s. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated the hosts, England Women by a whopping margin of 270 runs. The test started off with a mixed batting performance from the visitors after they were bowled out for 285 runs. The second innings saw history being made with Kranti Gaud becoming the first Woman cricketer to enter her name on the honours board with a five-wicket haul. In the third innings, India piled on more runs with Yastika Bhatia becoming the second player to make it to the honours board with a century. England was then bowled out for only 186 runs in the final innings, handing India a massive win. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana scored fifties in both innings, showing consistent performances.

IND-W vs ENG-W: India Women Script History With First-Ever Test Victory at Lord’s

Winner Margin Target Opposition Ground Match Date India Women 347 runs 479 v England Women DY Patil 14 December 2023 Sri Lanka Women 309 runs 410 v Pakistan Women Colombo (Colts) 17 April 1998 England Women 286 runs 351 v South Africa Women Bloemfontein 15 December 2024 India Women 270 runs 457 v England Women Lord’s 13 July 2026 New Zealand Women 188 runs 278 v South Africa Women Durban 10 March 1972

India Women registered the fourth biggest win in the history of Women’s Test cricket. Playing in the first test at Lord’s, the visitors registered a 270-run win, thanks to an all-round performance from Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, and Kranti Gaud.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia And Kranti Gaud Enter Lord’s Honours Board

Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia made history as they became the first two Women cricketers to have their names etched in the Lord’s honours board. Gaud picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to bowl England out for a score of only 170 runs. Yastika Bhatia, in the third innings, then followed her compatriot on the honours board. The wicketkeeper batter scored a century as India piled on the runs, setting England a massive target of 457 runs.

Smriti Mandhana’s Twin Fifties Lay Foundation For India’s Historic Lord’s Triumph

Smriti Mandhana starred for the visitors in both innings, scoring half-centuries in each innings. The left-handed batter scored 83 runs in the first innings when India struggled the rest of the Indian batters endured somewhat of a struggle. Her knock was duly supported by Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, who both scored fifties as well.

In India’s third innings, Smriti once again starred with the bat in hand. She scored 70 runs, hitting nine fours and a six. The left-handed batter once again missed out on reaching the triple-digit mark. However, thanks to her partnership of 88 runs for the opening wicket with Shafali Verma, a platform was laid for Yastika Bhatia who went on to score a century.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH