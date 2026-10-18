India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I on TV, Laptop in India

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: India Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). Smriti Mandhana made an impressive start to her tenure as India’s full-time captain, guiding the team to a four-wicket victory in the series opener on Friday. Here are all the details about the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women second T20I, including match timings, venue, live telecast and streaming information, and both teams’ squads.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, Chhattisgarh Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women second T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Viewers can tune in to the network to watch the match live.

How to Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ZIM-W second T20I on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The digital platform will allow viewers to follow the match on compatible devices, including mobile phones, laptops and computers.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I: Match Preview

India Women will look to continue their winning start to the series after defeating Zimbabwe by four wickets in the opening T20I on Friday. The visitors posted 114/5, with Kelis Ndhlovu scoring 42 and Sharne Mayers remaining unbeaten on 43. India overcame an early batting collapse, with Deepti Sharma scoring 49 and Niki Prasad contributing an unbeaten 39 to guide the team to victory.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Michelle Mavunga, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Tendai Makusha, Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri.