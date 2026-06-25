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Home > Sports News > India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma Fifty, Shree Charani Record Help India Close In on Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma Fifty, Shree Charani Record Help India Close In on Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

India Women defeated Bangladesh Women by five wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as Shafali Verma smashed a match-winning fifty. Shree Charani and Radha Yadav starred with the ball, keeping India firmly in contention for a semi-final berth.

Shafali Verma was named the player of the match. Image Credit: ANI
Shafali Verma was named the player of the match. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 23:54 IST

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: In their group stage ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match at Manchester on Thursday, India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets thanks to a half-century from Shafali Verma and excellent performances from Radha Yadav and Shree Charani. With this victory, India now sits in second place in Group A with three victories and one defeat, six points behind Australia, who have won all four games. Although South Africa, who have won two of their three games, is also a serious challenger to advance to the semifinals, India still has one match remaining against Australia and is not yet formally in the semifinals. 

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh start strong in first innings

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and put up 136/8 in 20 overs. Juairiya Ferdous (33 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Sobhana Mostary (22 in 26 balls, with two fours) put up a half-century stand for the second wicket, and skipper Nigar Sultana (32 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) helped Bangladesh to a modest total. Radha Yadav (3/28) and Shree Charani (2/21) were among the lead wicket-takers for India, with Renuka Thakur and Nandni Sharma also getting a wicket each. 

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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India recover after losing Smriti Mandhana

In the chase, India lost Smriti Mandhana (8) early, but Shafali (53 in 34 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Yastika Bhatia (23 in 18 balls, with three fours) added 45-runs for the second wicket. India experienced a mini-collapse from 76/2 to 98/4, but Jemimah Rodrigues (26 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13*), and Deepti Sharma (5*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19 balls left. 

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shree Charani creates history

During the match, Indian spinner Charani made history, overcoming Poonam Yadav for most wickets by an Indian in a single ICC Women’s T20 World Cup edition. Charani, the newly crowned world number one T20I bowler, achieved the milestone during her side’s group stage T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Manchester on Thursday. During the match, Charani took 2/21 in four overs, getting wickets of Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter. 

Now, in four matches in this tournament, she has 12 wickets at an average of 7.08 and an economy rate of 5.31, with her best figures of 4/19. She is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. For India, the old record was in the hands of Poonam, with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.90 and an economy rate of 5.95, with best figures of 4/19 in the 2019/20 edition. New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has the most wickets in a single Women’s T20 WC competition, with 15 scalps in six matches at an average of 7.33 and an economy rate of 4.85, with best figures of 4/26 in the 2024/25 season.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma Fifty, Shree Charani Record Help India Close In on Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Tags: Bangladesh Women cricket teamharmanpreet kaurIND-W Vs BAN-WIndia Women Cricket TeamIndia Women vs Bangladesh Womenjemimah rodriguesRadha YadavShafali Vermashree charaniwomen's t20 world cup 2026

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