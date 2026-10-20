India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Free LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs ZIM-W Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: India will look to make the most of home conditions as they face Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the series. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the Indian side features an experienced batting lineup, with Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh among the key players. Deepti Sharma will also be an important figure with her all-round contributions.

Zimbabwe Women, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will aim to put up a strong challenge against the hosts. The visitors have a mix of experienced players and young talent, with Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza and Sharne Mayers among the players expected to contribute with the bat. Nkomo and the team’s bowling unit will look to put pressure on India’s strong batting order.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Match Details

Tournament: Zimbabwe Women tour of India, 2026

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Match Time: 7:00 PM Local Time | 1:30 PM GMT | 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, India

Format: Women’s T20 International

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match?

How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women third T20I live on the Star Sports Network. Online live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

Viewers using DD Free Dish can also check DD Sports for the match telecast, according to the supplied broadcast information.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network; DD Sports on DD Free Dish

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United States?

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the match on Willow TV 2. Online streaming will be available through Willow TV on Prime Video and the Willow app, subject to subscription and regional availability.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can follow the match on Willow TV 2. Digital streaming will be available through the Willow app, according to the supplied broadcast guide.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United Kingdom?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women third T20I on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming will be available through the discovery+ app, subject to the relevant subscription and access requirements.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the match on Fox Cricket. Online streaming options include Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports, subject to the platforms’ event listings and subscription requirements.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Other Countries?

Fans in countries not listed above should check their local television listings and official streaming platforms for coverage. Broadcast rights can vary by territory, and availability outside the confirmed regions should be verified before the match.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I: Full Squads

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat, Jintimani Kalita and Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Modester Mupachikwa (Wicketkeeper), Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha, Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda and Chiedza Dhururu.