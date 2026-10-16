India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women on Friday, October 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match marks a new chapter for the hosts, with Smriti Mandhana taking charge as India’s full-time captain following Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down.
India are the favourites, having successfully retained their women’s cricket title at the Asian Games, but Zimbabwe will be eager to build on their landmark achievements in international cricket when they take on the hosts in their first bilateral T20I meeting.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Match Details
- Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I
- Date: Friday, October 16, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM IST
- Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
- India Captain: Smriti Mandhana
- Zimbabwe Captain: Josephine Nkomo
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Pitch Report and Key Players
Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has been used for high-scoring T20 cricket, including India’s chase of 209 to win their men’s international against New Zealand. While not all those numbers imply another run feast will ensue, the venue’s past scoring ability means powerplay batting and death-overs execution will count.
India’s primary batting threats will be Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but Deepti Sharma tends to have a big impact with her all-round game. Zimbabwe will need Kelis Ndhlovu to score big with the bat, while Michelle Mavunga’s bowling could prove decisive.
India will need to fight their own complacency, in particular in a series opener under a full-time captain. Zimbabwe’s best hope could be to get early wickets and restrict the hosts’ momentum.
Who Will Win IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I?
India Women are the clear favourites to win the opening T20I in Raipur. Their recent form, batting depth and stronger bowling resources give them a significant advantage over Zimbabwe.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women prediction: India Women to win the 1st T20I
Also Read: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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