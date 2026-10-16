India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women on Friday, October 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match marks a new chapter for the hosts, with Smriti Mandhana taking charge as India’s full-time captain following Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down.

India are the favourites, having successfully retained their women’s cricket title at the Asian Games, but Zimbabwe will be eager to build on their landmark achievements in international cricket when they take on the hosts in their first bilateral T20I meeting.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Match Details

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Zimbabwe Captain: Josephine Nkomo

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Pitch Report and Key Players

Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has been used for high-scoring T20 cricket, including India’s chase of 209 to win their men’s international against New Zealand. While not all those numbers imply another run feast will ensue, the venue’s past scoring ability means powerplay batting and death-overs execution will count.

India’s primary batting threats will be Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but Deepti Sharma tends to have a big impact with her all-round game. Zimbabwe will need Kelis Ndhlovu to score big with the bat, while Michelle Mavunga’s bowling could prove decisive.

India will need to fight their own complacency, in particular in a series opener under a full-time captain. Zimbabwe’s best hope could be to get early wickets and restrict the hosts’ momentum.

Who Will Win IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I?

India Women are the clear favourites to win the opening T20I in Raipur. Their recent form, batting depth and stronger bowling resources give them a significant advantage over Zimbabwe.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women prediction: India Women to win the 1st T20I

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