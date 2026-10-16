LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I prediction: India Women are favourites to beat Zimbabwe Women in Raipur on October 16, 2026. Smriti Mandhana leads India, with Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma key players in the opening T20I.

Smriti Mandhana will be captaining India as a full-time captain for the first time against Zimbabwe Women. Image Credit: ANI
Smriti Mandhana will be captaining India as a full-time captain for the first time against Zimbabwe Women. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 18:10 IST

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women on Friday, October 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match marks a new chapter for the hosts, with Smriti Mandhana taking charge as India’s full-time captain following Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down. 

India are the favourites, having successfully retained their women’s cricket title at the Asian Games, but Zimbabwe will be eager to build on their landmark achievements in international cricket when they take on the hosts in their first bilateral T20I meeting.

You Might Be Interested In

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I
  • Date: Friday, October 16, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
  • India Captain: Smriti Mandhana
  • Zimbabwe Captain: Josephine Nkomo 

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Pitch Report and Key Players

Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has been used for high-scoring T20 cricket, including India’s chase of 209 to win their men’s international against New Zealand. While not all those numbers imply another run feast will ensue, the venue’s past scoring ability means powerplay batting and death-overs execution will count.

India’s primary batting threats will be Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but Deepti Sharma tends to have a big impact with her all-round game. Zimbabwe will need Kelis Ndhlovu to score big with the bat, while Michelle Mavunga’s bowling could prove decisive.

India will need to fight their own complacency, in particular in a series opener under a full-time captain. Zimbabwe’s best hope could be to get early wickets and restrict the hosts’ momentum.

Who Will Win IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I?

India Women are the clear favourites to win the opening T20I in Raipur. Their recent form, batting depth and stronger bowling resources give them a significant advantage over Zimbabwe.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women prediction: India Women to win the 1st T20I

Also Read: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?
Tags: IND-W vs ZIM-WIndia Women vs Zimbabwe Women

RELATED News

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

Spain Heavily Fined By FIFA Over Islamophobic Chants During Friendly International Against Egypt

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know Ahead Of Series-Decider

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

LATEST NEWS

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Neeraj Bhatia’s OPUL Sign Unveiling Marks a Special Occasion Alongside Rameez Sabri’s Birthday Celebration

Aspiri Launches ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’ Campaign with New Collection

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

Caught on Camera: Man Drives Thar to 7th-Floor Rooftop, Stands on Bonnet and Roof in Noida, Video Goes Viral

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities and Expanding its Presence in India

When Half a Class Struggles to Read, Who Has Dyslexia? – Indore Child Psychologist Dr. Vini Jhariya on the Question Indian Schools Keep Missing

Powering the Next Phase of Growth: Fujiyama’s Expansion Across the Solar Value Chain

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?

QUICK LINKS