India Women’s Cricket Team Honours Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont With Signed Jerseys After Historic Lord’s Test Win | WATCH VIDEO

Farewell to sporting legends can turn emotional for the players going away, especially when it is followed by a defeat. However, the Indian women’s cricket team, after defeating the English team in the first Women’s Test at Lord’s, took a moment to showcase their love and respect for Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. Both Knight and Beaumont, having been legends of the Women’s game, played their final international games in London in the historic Test at Lord’s.

WATCH: India Women present Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont with signed jerseys









Following the conclusion of the historic one-off Women’s Test at Lord’s on Monday, the Indian women’s cricket team paid a heartfelt tribute to England greats Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont by giving them signed jerseys, marking the end of their illustrious international careers. After India defeated England by a decisive 270 runs, the heartwarming moment happened in front of the famous Lord’s honours board.

Jemimah Rodrigues presents Knight and Beaumont with signed jerseys

On behalf of the team, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues spoke before the presentation of the jerseys. The left-hander congratulated the two legends and wished them well for their future.

“You know cricket is all about making memories. And we, as the Indian team, just want to leave you with a small memory on your last match for England. Congratulations and all the best for everything,” Jemimah said.

Heather Knight for England Women Cricket Team

Knight leaves the game as England Women’s most-capped cricketer, having represented her country in 320 international matches since making her debut in 2010. She amassed 8,017 international runs, including six centuries, and became the first England player to score centuries in all three international formats after her maiden T20I hundred in 2020.

Tammy Beaumont for England Women Cricket Team

Beaumont also signed off after a distinguished 17-year international career. The 35-year-old retires as England Women’s leading ODI centurion with 12 hundreds and is one of only two English women to have scored international centuries across all three formats.

India Women beat England Women in One-Off Test at Lord’s

The emotional farewell came after India scripted history by winning the first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s by 270 runs.

Yastika Bhatia etched her name into the record books by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic venue, while debutant pacer Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul in England’s first innings.

Smriti Mandhana contributed scores of 83 and 70 across the two innings, Deepti Sharma impressed with both bat and ball, and Richa Ghosh struck an unbeaten half-century as India set England a daunting target of 457. England were eventually bowled out for 186 on the fourth day, with Deepti claiming four wickets to seal India’s seventh win in their last 11 Women’s Tests.

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