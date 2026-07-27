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Home > Sports News > India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens

India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens

India women's football star Manisha Kalyan has joined Greek club AEK Athens, becoming the fourth overseas club of her career after spells in Cyprus, Greece and Peru.

India Women's Football Star Manisha Kalyan Signs for 4th Foreign Club; Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens. Photo X
India Women's Football Star Manisha Kalyan Signs for 4th Foreign Club; Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 17:07 IST

India women’s football international Manisha Kalyan has taken another significant step in her career after completing a move to Greek club AEK Athens. The 24-year-old winger joins the reigning Greek giants from Peruvian outfit Alianza Lima Femenino, adding another chapter to an already trailblazing overseas journey.

The transfer makes AEK Athens the fourth foreign club Manisha has represented, underlining her status as one of India’s most successful women’s football exports. Over the past few years, the Punjab-born attacker has consistently broken new ground for Indian football, gaining valuable experience across multiple leagues while establishing herself as a regular for the national team.

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Manisha first made her mark in domestic football with Sethu FC before enjoying further success with Gokulam Kerala. Her impressive performances earned her a move to Cypriot side Apollon Ladies FC in 2022, a transfer that proved to be a landmark moment in Indian women’s football.

At Apollon, she became the first Indian woman footballer to feature in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, creating history for the country. She also enjoyed an impressive spell in Cyprus, scoring 16 goals in 46 appearances while helping the club compete at the highest level.

After two successful seasons, Manisha switched to Greek football in 2024 by joining PAOK. She adapted quickly to a new league and delivered another productive campaign, registering eight goals and five assists in 23 matches. Her consistent displays further enhanced her reputation as one of India’s finest attacking players and attracted interest from other European clubs.

Her latest move to AEK Athens offers another exciting opportunity. The Athens-based club has established itself among the strongest teams in Greek women’s football and regularly competes for domestic honours. The transfer also gives Manisha another platform to continue developing her game in one of Europe’s increasingly competitive leagues.

Away from club football, Manisha remains one of the most important players for the Indian women’s national team. Since making her senior debut in 2019, she has earned 53 international caps and scored 15 goals for the Blue Tigresses.

One of her standout performances came earlier this year when she scored a spectacular goal against Chinese Taipei during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, once again highlighting her ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

As Indian women’s football continues to grow, Manisha’s latest overseas move serves as another milestone for the sport in the country. Her success abroad continues to inspire the next generation of footballers, while AEK Athens will hope the experienced winger can make an immediate impact as they chase more silverware in the upcoming season.

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India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens
Tags: aek athensaek athens womenIndian FootballManisha Kalyanmanisha kalyan transfer

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India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens

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India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens
India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens
India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens
India Women’s Football Winger Manisha Kalyan Signs For 4th Foreign Club, Joins Greek Giants AEK Athens

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