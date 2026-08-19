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Home > Sports News > India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

India’s WTC Final 2027 hopes received a major boost after Shubman Gill and Co beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle. The win lifted India to 53.33% and kept them firmly in contention for a place in the final at The Oval. With eight Tests left, here’s what India need to do to reach the summit clash.

India's Updated WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Here's What Shubman Gill and Co Need to Reach Summit Clash After Big Galle Win
India's Updated WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Here's What Shubman Gill and Co Need to Reach Summit Clash After Big Galle Win

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:34 IST

India’s Updated WTC Final Qualification Scenario: The India National Cricket Team have received a major boost in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign after defeating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Galle on Wednesday (Aug 19). The victory has strengthened Shubman Gill and Co’s hopes of reaching the WTC Final 2027 at The Oval after a difficult start to the current cycle. So here is the updated scenario for the Indian team if they are to reach the WTC final in 2027.

Where Did India Stand Before the Galle Test?

Before the Galle Test, India were fifth in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a points percentage of 48.15%. The team had endured several disappointing results during the cycle and had little margin for further mistakes. The victory in Galle has now put India back in contention for a place in the summit clash.

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How Many Tests Does India Have Left?

India have eight Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. They will need to make the most of those matches, with a strong run of victories significantly improving their chances of finishing among the top two teams and qualifying for the WTC Final 2027.

What Does India Need to Qualify for WTC Final 2027?

India need to produce a strong winning run in their remaining eight Tests. Winning at least six of those matches would put Shubman Gill’s side in a strong position in the qualification race. If India win all eight remaining Tests, their final points percentage could rise to around 74.07%, which would put them in an excellent position to finish in the top two.

A points percentage in the region of 60-65% can keep a team firmly in the qualification race, although the eventual cut-off will depend on the performances of the other contenders. India therefore cannot afford a prolonged run of defeats in their remaining fixtures.

India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Challenge

One of India’s biggest challenges will be the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home. The series will have a major impact on India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign, with every Test carrying significant importance in the race for qualification.

India will ideally need a dominant series result against Australia, with a 4-1 or 3-1 victory providing a major boost to their points percentage and WTC Final aspirations.

What If India Lose More Than Two Tests?

If India suffer more than two defeats in their remaining eight Tests, their qualification hopes could come under serious pressure. Their points percentage would fall into a more dangerous range and qualification could eventually move beyond their control.

In that situation, India would not only need to win their remaining matches but could also require favourable results in other WTC fixtures, with competing teams dropping crucial points along the way.

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India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
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India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
India WTC Final 2027 Qualification Scenario: What Shubman Gill-Led Team India Needs After 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

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