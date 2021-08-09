Indian athletes return home after participating in Tokyo Olympics: Live Updates

The Indian athletes who had stayed back in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event, returned back home on Monday.
Fans and families arrived at the airport to welcome the athletes. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.
“Athletics team is back from #Tokyo2020. Let’s welcome them by sharing our #Cheer4India messages and encourage them for their future competitions,” tweeted SAI Media.
Supporters of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered around at the Delhi Airport as the grapplers came back home after winning a bronze and silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Games.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.
Javelin thrower Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.
Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old’s historic feat back in Tokyo.
Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and he quickly entered his car to make his way out of the airport.
This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.
About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).
Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men’s hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.
Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka
Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. They will be felicitated by Hockey India shortly.
#WATCH | Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. They will be felicitated by Hockey India shortly. #Olympics
It feels great to be back home: Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer
I thank everyone. It feels great to be back home. My next target is to win the gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, in Delhi
I thank everyone. It feels great to be back home. My next target is to win the gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, in Delhi
I'll prepare even better for 2024: Wrestler Deepak Punia
I'll prepare even better for 2024 & win medal for the country. Disheartened that I missed the bronze. But I'm happy that people gave me so much love. I hope that they continue to shower their love. I'll celebrate after 2024 Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia upon returning to India
I'll prepare even better for 2024 & win medal for the country. Disheartened that I missed the bronze. But I'm happy that people gave me so much love. I hope that they continue to shower their love. I'll celebrate after 2024 #Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia upon returning to India
Neeraj Chopra received by a huge crowd of people
Gold medalist, javelin thrower #NeerajChopra received by a huge crowd of people at Delhi Airport.
#WATCH | #Olympics Gold medalist, javelin thrower #NeerajChopra received by a huge crowd of people at Delhi Airport.
Indian athletes return home after participating in Tokyo Olympics: Live Updates
Indian athletes return home after participating in #TokyoOlympics. Team arrives at the Delhi International airport.
#BharatKiShaan | Indian athletes return home after participating in #TokyoOlympics. Team arrives at the Delhi International airport.
Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport
Gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport from Japan; welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others
#TokyoOlympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport from Japan; welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others
(Photo source: Tejasvi Surya's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/pkyRyYEuGR
Ravi Dahiya’s family members and friends gather to welcome him at Delhi airport
"Residents of our village are very happy. Moments like this are very rare," says Rakesh Dahiya, father of Ravi Dahiya
Family members & friends of #TokyoOlympics silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya gather to welcome him at Delhi airport
"Residents of our village are very happy. Moments like this are very rare," says Rakesh Dahiya, father of Ravi Dahiya
Indian athletics team returns from Tokyo Olympics
Indian athletics team returns from #TokyoOlympics to Delhi. India finished the quadrennial event with their highest medal count (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)
Indian athletics team returns from #TokyoOlympics to Delhi. India finished the quadrennial event with their highest medal count (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)
Pic source: SAIMedia Twitter pic.twitter.com/YYpTxA6w6D
Bajrang Punia’s family members and friends gather outside Delhi airport to welcome him
Friends and family members of #Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia gather outside Delhi airport to welcome him on his arrival from Japan
Delhi: Friends and family members of #Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia gather outside Delhi airport to welcome him on his arrival from Japan
There will be a grand welcome of the players today: Kiren Rijiju
The Sports Authority Of India will be felicitating the Indian Olympic Medal Winners In New Delhi, today. All Indian players who got medals in the Tokyo Games will be felicitated in New Delhi, today at 6:30 pm.
Tokyo Olympics have been historical for India not only in terms of the highest number of medals won but also winning a gold medal in athletics. There will be a grand welcome of the players today: Kiren Rijiju, Union Law & Justice Minister and former Sports Minister