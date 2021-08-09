Indian athletes return home after participating in Tokyo Olympics: Live Updates

The Indian athletes who had stayed back in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event, returned back home on Monday.

Fans and families arrived at the airport to welcome the athletes. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.
“Athletics team is back from #Tokyo2020. Let’s welcome them by sharing our #Cheer4India messages and encourage them for their future competitions,” tweeted SAI Media.

Supporters of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered around at the Delhi Airport as the grapplers came back home after winning a bronze and silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Games.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old’s historic feat back in Tokyo.

Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and he quickly entered his car to make his way out of the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men’s hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Updates

07:03 (IST)

Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka

Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. They will be felicitated by Hockey India shortly.

06:42 (IST)

It feels great to be back home: Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer

I thank everyone. It feels great to be back home. My next target is to win the gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, in Delhi

06:22 (IST)

I'll prepare even better for 2024: Wrestler Deepak Punia

I'll prepare even better for 2024 & win medal for the country. Disheartened that I missed the bronze. But I'm happy that people gave me so much love. I hope that they continue to shower their love. I'll celebrate after 2024 Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia upon returning to India

06:06 (IST)

Neeraj Chopra received by a huge crowd of people

Gold medalist, javelin thrower #NeerajChopra received by a huge crowd of people at Delhi Airport.

05:38 (IST)

Indian athletes return home after participating in Tokyo Olympics: Live Updates

Indian athletes return home after participating in #TokyoOlympics. Team arrives at the Delhi International airport.

05:21 (IST)

Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport

Gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport from Japan; welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others

05:10 (IST)

Ravi Dahiya’s family members and friends gather to welcome him at Delhi airport

"Residents of our village are very happy. Moments like this are very rare," says Rakesh Dahiya, father of Ravi Dahiya

04:42 (IST)

Indian athletics team returns from Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletics team returns from #TokyoOlympics to Delhi. India finished the quadrennial event with their highest medal count (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

04:34 (IST)

Bajrang Punia’s family members and friends gather outside Delhi airport to welcome him

Friends and family members of #Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia gather outside Delhi airport to welcome him on his arrival from Japan

02:22 (IST)

There will be a grand welcome of the players today: Kiren Rijiju

The Sports Authority Of India will be felicitating the Indian Olympic Medal Winners In New Delhi, today. All Indian players who got medals in the Tokyo Games will be felicitated in New Delhi, today at 6:30 pm.

 