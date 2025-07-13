LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Announces Seperation, Ends Over Six Years Of Marriage

Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal announced her separation from Parupalli Kashyap, ending their six-year marriage. She shared the update on Instagram, citing peace and mutual growth as reasons.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 01:11:11 IST

More than six years of marriage has come to an end, as Olympic bronze medalist, National Badminton player Saina Nehwal on Sunday announces seperation feom her husband Parupalli Kashyap. 

She shared the announcement through an Instagram story, stating, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.” The couple got married in 2018 after years of professional association and friendship.

Parupalli and Saina Trained Together 

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap trained at the renowned Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. While Saina made history with her bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics, Kashyap earned his place in the spotlight by clinching gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Their marriage brought together two of India’s top badminton talents. Saina became the second Indian woman to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari. In 2015, she added another milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the World No.1 ranking in women’s singles badminton.

No Comments From Parupalli Kashyap Yet! 

As of now, Parupalli Kashyap has not made any public statement regarding their separation. Saina’s social media post marks the first official confirmation of the split. The couple had largely kept their personal life away from public scrutiny, making the announcement notable for fans and the sports fraternity alike.

Saina is undergoing arthritis which continues to imact her career. Sharing this on a podcast hosted by Olympic shooter Gagan Narang, she shared, “The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours.” She further added, “How will you challenge the best players in the world in such a state? I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results.”

