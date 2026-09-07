Indian Boxing Icon Mary Kom Set To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 20

India’s decorated or celebrated boxing champion and former Rajya Sabha Member Mary Kom will begin a new chapter as it has emerged on September 7, Monday. The veteran boxer will join the 20th season of the Reality show Bigg Boss as she will join a host of other celebrities and digital influencers. Known for her grit, craftiness and discipline inside the ring, the 43-year-old will bring the same traits to the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Mary Kom’s achievements as a boxer

Known as ‘Magnificent Mary’ the veteran athlete has a host of achievements under her belt. She clinched gold at the AIBA World Women’s Boxing Championships in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018. Additionally, she is only woman boxer till date to clinch a medal in each of her first seven world championships, aggregating eight championship medals. The 2012 London Olympics saw her win bronze in the flyweight (51 kg) category, thereby becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. Kom is also the first Indian female boxer to win gold in Asian Games (2014) and the Commonwealth Games (2018).

The Manipur-born athlete has also won major awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

“ I will do whatever I can in the show” – Mary Kom

Speaking in a recent interview with The Indian Express, the veteran athlete addressed her decision of joining the reality show and stated:

“I will do whatever I can in the show, and it would be great if I get a second chance. People know me as a sportsperson, so they might have some wrong assumptions about me, so this will bring out the reality. I will bring discipline in the house; everyone should wake up at one time. Whatever we do inside shall remain within the family only. You cannot do anything alone; everyone has to come together.”

Some of the other participants in the show are television actors Mahhi Vij and Kanika Mann, Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey, and Panchayat actor Aasif Khan. Additionally, digital influencers such as Arishfa Khan, gamer ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), and rapper Yung Dsa are also included. Fame Gurukul 2005 winner Qazi Touqeer, singer Riti Tiwari, actors Aman Gandhi and Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar also make the list.