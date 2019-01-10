In the new ranking given by AIBA, Mary Kom is placed on the top with massive 1700 points having a lead of 600 points over the boxer at the second position in the 45-48 kg category. The 36-year-old will have to reach the mark of 51 kg if she is having an eye on the 2020 Olympics because 48 kg category is not included in the games of the Olympics.

Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom continues to reign supreme in the world of boxing and her world ranking speaks volumes of it. She recently proved herself to be the best in the world by claiming the 48 kg category top honours in November last year. The world champion boxer is maintaining the winning streak of her six times world title triumph. These achievements made her gain the number one spot in the recent rankings announced by The International Boxing Association (AIBA).

In the new ranking given by AIBA, Mary Kom is placed on the top with massive 1700 points having a lead of 600 points over the boxer at the second position in the 45-48 kg category. The 36-year-old will have to reach the mark of 51 kg if she is having an eye on the 2020 Olympics, because 48 kg category is not included in the games of the Olympics.

Among the other Indians, Pinki Jangra gained the 8th position in 51 Kg category, Manisha Maun holds 8th position in 54 kg category.

Former world silver-medalist Sonia Lather holds the second spot in 57 kg category and world bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur hold 4th position in 64 kg category. In 69 kg category open gold medalist, Lovina Borgohain holds the fifth position in the world rankings.

