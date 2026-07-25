Indian Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Appointed Interim FIDE President, Replaces Arkady Dvorkovich

Indian chess legend and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has been appointed interim president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) after incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich voluntarily stepped aside following his inclusion in the European Union’s latest sanctions package.

The development comes after the European Commission unveiled its 21st package of sanctions against Russia in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The latest measures include 218 new listings—48 individuals and 170 entities—making it the largest sanctions package introduced since the conflict began. Those listed face asset freezes, travel bans and restrictions on access to financial and economic resources.

Dvorkovich, who has served as FIDE president since 2018, strongly criticised the sanctions and confirmed that he would challenge the decision through legal channels.

“Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail,” Dvorkovich said in a statement.

With Dvorkovich now subject to EU and Swiss restrictive measures, FIDE confirmed that its charter requires Deputy President Anand to assume the responsibilities of president on an interim basis.

Explaining why he chose to step aside, Dvorkovich said remaining in office while under sanctions could affect the smooth functioning of the governing body.

“However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand,” he added.

FIDE later confirmed that its Council had formally approved and ratified Dvorkovich’s voluntary suspension. In an official statement, the federation clarified that while the sanctions remain in force, Dvorkovich will not exercise any responsibilities, rights or prerogatives granted to the FIDE president under the federation’s charter, including authority over FIDE’s assets.

The latest development comes at a crucial time for the world chess body. Just weeks ago, Dvorkovich announced his intention to seek a third consecutive term as FIDE president at the General Assembly scheduled for September.

Meanwhile, Anand, who became FIDE Deputy President in 2022, has already confirmed that he will seek re-election as deputy president during the federation’s elections, which will take place alongside the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September. Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov has been nominated as the candidate for the deputy president’s position.

With Anand now taking charge on an interim basis, one of India’s greatest sporting icons will oversee world chess during a pivotal period for the governing body as it prepares for its upcoming elections.