Cricket might not be an official religion in India but it is no less than a religion as well. To say the least, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the wealthiest cricket boards in the world while Indian players are the highest paid cricketers across the globe. The country also boasts of a cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which in 2018 secured a blockbuster media rights worth Rs 16,350 crore ($2.55 billion) for the next five years. The enormous money involved in cricket, especially in India alone, suggests the massive consumption of the sport and its merchandise in the country.

As far as on-pitch performances of Team India are concerned then they also ace them with flying colours time and again. Virat Kohli and men are the top-ranked team in Tests while it lies at the second spot in both ODI and T20 rankings as well. On the individual front, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin are few of the players who continue to rule the ICC rankings across all formats.

