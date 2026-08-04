Indian Cricket Team Coach: Rohit Sharma Hails T Dilip as ‘Legend’ After India Fielding Coach Exit

Former fielding coach T Dilip “created magic within the group” and was a “workhorse” behind the scenes, according to Indian batter Rohit Sharma, who praised him for his achievements to Indian cricket during his tenure, which included two ICC T20 World Cup victories and the ICC Champions Trophy title win. From 2021 till the end of the 2024–2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Dilip was India’s men’s fielding coach. On a one-year deal, he returned for a second term during India’s Test tour of the UK in 2025, but once it ended, he was let go.

Meanwhile, India men’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepped down following the white-ball tour of England in July and has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their Head of Cricket Strategy.

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Dilip



Rohit Sharma shared a note as Dilip's tenure as fielding coach ended. Image Credit: Instagram/Rohit Sharma

Taking to his Instagram, Rohit posted a picture with Dilip on his story, captioned, “You are a legend Dillip guru. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dillip.tk.19”

Dilip’s Tenure as Fielding Coach in Indian Cricket Team

During Dilip’s tenure as India’s fielding coach, India made a lot of progress as a fielding side. The fielding medal ceremony, which crowned the ‘Best Fielder of the Match’ after every match, gained a lot of popularity since it started during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma being among the winners. The medal was given with the motive to encourage a better fielding culture within the Indian team and make players take risks and be at their athletic best while fielding.

Dilip Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram







Taking to Instagram, Dilip posted a parting note, saying that “it is difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much.” He also expressed his gratitude for being able to contribute as India’s fielding coach and said that he will carry the memories that came with his stint forever, especially the fielding medal presentation ritual.

“Five years. It is difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” he posted.

“The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever,” he added.

“I will always cherish being part of: Two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumphs (2024 & 2026), ICC Champions Trophy triumph (2025), Two Asia Cup triumphs (2023 & 2025), Runners-up at the ICC World Test Championship & ICC Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (2023), Several unforgettable journeys on the world stage. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI @indiancricketteam for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve Indian cricket,” he continued.

Subhadeep Ghosh Replaces Dilip

Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced T Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men’s cricket team ahead of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, Cricinfo reported. The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women’s team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam’s senior men’s team. As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

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