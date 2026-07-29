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Home > Sports News > Indian Cricket Team Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report

Indian Cricket Team Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report

Mohammed Shami's chances of returning to India's Test team appear slim as a report claims selectors have already identified 15 young fast bowlers for the future. Here's why the veteran pacer continues to be overlooked despite strong domestic performances.

India Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report. Photo X
India Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:31 IST

Mohammed Shami’s absence from India’s Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series has once again sparked debate over the veteran pacer’s international future. Despite impressive performances in domestic cricket and repeated assurances about his fitness, the experienced fast bowler has failed to convince the selectors, with a recent report suggesting the team management has already shifted its focus towards a new generation of pacers.

According to a Sportstar report, India’s selectors have identified a pool of 15 fast bowlers across formats who are expected to form the backbone of the national team’s pace attack over the coming years. Shami, despite his proven pedigree and vast experience, is reportedly not part of those long-term plans.

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The decision comes even after the 35-year-old did everything possible to earn a recall. Following his omission from the national side, Shami returned to domestic cricket, bowled long spells and finished the Ranji Trophy season with 37 wickets. Throughout the campaign, he consistently maintained that he was fully fit and available for selection.

However, the report claims the selectors are now looking beyond immediate results. Their focus has reportedly shifted towards preparing India for the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The idea is to hand younger fast bowlers enough international exposure now so they are fully prepared when India enters its next major phase.

Jasprit Bumrah remains the undisputed leader of India’s pace attack, but workload management continues to be a significant concern. With Bumrah unlikely to feature in every Test series, the selectors believe building a reliable supporting cast around him has become a priority.

Many believe Shami’s experience could still have played a crucial role during this transition. His ability to guide younger bowlers while providing quality whenever Bumrah is rested could have offered India greater balance. However, the report suggests the selection committee has taken a firm stance.

According to Sportstar, the selectors believe “looking back would only delay the inevitable.”

As India gradually reshapes its bowling attack, Mohammed Siraj is expected to shoulder greater responsibility alongside Bumrah. At the same time, several emerging pacers are likely to receive extended opportunities over the next few seasons as the team management prioritises long-term planning over experience.

Shami remains one of India’s finest fast bowlers of the modern era, but unless circumstances change dramatically, his path back into the Test side appears increasingly uncertain.

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Indian Cricket Team Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report
Tags: Ajit Agarkarindia cricket selectorsindia fast bowlersIndia Test squadjasprit bumrahMohammed Shamimohammed shami india futureMohammed Siraj

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Indian Cricket Team Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report
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