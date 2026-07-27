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Home > Sports News > Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details

Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details

Team India ended their Zimbabwe tour on a high by completing a dominant 3-0 whitewash in the three-match T20I series on Sunday (July 26). After disappointing series defeats against England and Ireland earlier this year, the Men in Blue bounced back impressively under Shreyas Iyer's leadership to return home with renewed confidence. With the Zimbabwe assignment now over, India's attention shifts to a crucial Test series against Sri Lanka as the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle resumes next month.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill's Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details
Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill's Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:35 IST

Indian Cricket Team Schedule: Team India ended their Zimbabwe tour on a high by completing a dominant 3-0 whitewash in the three-match T20I series on Sunday (July 26). After disappointing series defeats against England and Ireland earlier this year, the Men in Blue bounced back impressively under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership to return home with renewed confidence. With the Zimbabwe assignment now over, India’s attention shifts to a crucial Test series against Sri Lanka as the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle resumes next month.

The BCCI is expected to announce India’s squad for the Sri Lanka Test series on Tuesday, with Shubman Gill set to continue leading the side in the longest format. The two-match series will be extremely important as India look to improve their position in the WTC standings after an inconsistent start to the cycle.

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India’s Next Assignment After Zimbabwe Tour

Following the successful T20I series in Zimbabwe, India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, making every match crucial in the race to reach the WTC Final.

India currently occupy fifth place in the WTC standings, one position above Sri Lanka. A strong performance away from home could significantly boost Shubman Gill’s side in the points table as they continue their quest to qualify for another World Test Championship final.

India Cricket Team Schedule After Sri Lanka Series

Following the Sri Lanka Test series, India are scheduled to play Afghanistan in a T20I series during September. However, the schedule remains dependent on the proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was originally planned earlier but was postponed because of political developments between the two nations.

There is optimism that the Bangladesh tour could now take place in September 2026 after recent diplomatic developments. If the tour goes ahead, India will play a six-match white-ball series before taking on Afghanistan.

Later in the year, India will host West Indies for a home series comprising three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is. The Men in Blue will then travel to New Zealand for a demanding 10-match multi-format tour before concluding their international calendar by hosting Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.

India’s Performance in 2026 So Far

India have enjoyed a mixed 2026 season across formats. The year began with an ODI series defeat against New Zealand, but the team responded brilliantly by winning the subsequent T20I series 4-1 before lifting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title on home soil.

The team then endured disappointing series defeats against England and Ireland, putting pressure on newly-appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, who lost six of his first seven matches in charge. However, India rediscovered their best cricket in Zimbabwe, completing a convincing 3-0 series sweep to build momentum ahead of the upcoming Test assignments under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

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Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details
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Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details
Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details
Indian Cricket Team Schedule: When is Shubman Gill’s Side Next in Action After IND vs ZIM T20I Series? Here Are All Details
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