Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will wear black armbands to condole former BCCI administrator Arun Jaitley. They will wear it on the third day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday.

Indian cricket players will wear black armbands on the third day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday as a sign of respect to former BCCI Vice-President Arun Jaitley. The veteran BJP leader and former cricket administrator passed away at the age of 66 due to restlessness and breathlessness in New Delhi on Saturday morning. The match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

A senior BCCI official said that BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry proposed the idea initially. Its proposal has been accepted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and CEO Rahul Johri.

The BCCI functionary said it was a mark of respect to Arun Jaitley who played a key role in BCCI administration over the years.

Anirudh Chaudhry said Jaitley had a great sense of humour and impeccable ability to solve any complicated situation in just one sentence. He added, he learned from every interaction that he had with him. He further added, Jaitley’s demise is a personal loss for him and offered condolences to his family.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App