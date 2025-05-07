Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami Commends Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor

These locations were chosen based on intelligence identifying top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders responsible for orchestrating terrorist operations in India.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has extended heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Armed Forces for their prompt and courageous action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Shami wrote, “The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valour in the face of danger have made us all proud. #operationsindoor.”

Public Support for Armed Forces Grows

Shami’s words resonated with the nationwide outpouring of gratitude for the military’s swift retaliation. The successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a high-level counter-terrorism mission, has drawn praise from all quarters.

The operation was launched in response to the deadly assault in Pahalgam. Security forces acted decisively, striking key terror locations believed to be linked to the perpetrators.

Many across India, including public figures like Shami, have publicly acknowledged the armed forces’ effectiveness and bravery.

Precision Strikes on Terror Hubs

According to sources, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out Operation Sindoor. It involved striking nine strategic terror-related targets with precision munitions.

Four of these targets were located deep inside Pakistan, in places such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya. The remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

These locations were chosen based on intelligence identifying top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders responsible for orchestrating terrorist operations in India.

A Defining Moment in Military Strategy

The operation is being seen as India’s most extensive military strike inside undisputed Pakistani territory since the 1971 war.

It marks a significant shift in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism, both in scale and precision.

New Delhi’s bold stance has sent a strong message, demonstrating the country’s resolve in defending its sovereignty and ensuring national security.

