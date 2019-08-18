Indian cricketers will now be tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). All the cricketers who are registered under the Indian Cricket Board will be tested by NADA.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is going to start the testing of the players registered under the cricket board of India for the Duleep Trophy game to be held in Bengaluru, having agreed to the demands of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for qualified medical practitioners as Lead Dope Control Officers (LDCO). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), General Manager of the cricket operations, Saba Karim and the anti-doping unit head Dr. Abhijit Salvi met the senior NADA officials, including the Director-General Naveen Agarwal, to discuss the road map after the richest sports body of the country came into its radar. NADA announced that they are looking forward to taking their partnership one step ahead soon by beginning their work from Duleep Trophy.

NADA is not expected to test any of the players during the ongoing game between India Blue and India Green teams in Bengaluru but there is a possibility of executing a few tests during the next game which will start on August 23, 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed over the full schedule of the domestic games including the dates and venues so that NADA can find it easy to prepare their cricket testing calendar.

The head of Anti-doping unit, BCCI, Dr. Abhijit Salvi said that Duleep Trophy has already started and NADA will be coming for testing in later matches. He also said that NADA has not specified whether they will opt for target testing or random testing. As per the expectations, there will be a number of tests done on match days.

