Indian Flag Appears In Karachi Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian Flag Controversy at the Champions Trophy

The absence of the Indian flag at the Champions Trophy venues had sparked controversy, with many speculating that the PCB had removed it in retaliation for India’s decision not to send its team to Pakistan for the event. The issue gained traction when a video showing the missing flag went viral, drawing criticism from various quarters, including BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Shukla expressed his opinion, stating that all participating nations’ flags should be displayed at the venue. “If the Indian flag wasn’t there, it should have been put. All the participant nations’ flags should have been there,” he told Livemint in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indian flag is present at National Bank Stadium Karachi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Via – @imransiddique89 #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/NUa8Gh837B — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 18, 2025

PCB’s Clarification on Flag Display

In response to the controversy, the PCB clarified its position, citing ICC regulations. The board explained that the ICC had advised them to display only four flags at the venue during Champions Trophy matches – the flags of the ICC, PCB, and the two teams playing on that day. The PCB official reiterated that this was a requirement set by the event organizers.

Despite the earlier confusion, the Indian flag was spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, ahead of the opening game between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan Eye Winning Start

Meanwhile, Pakistan would be eyeing a winning start to the campaign. They suffered twin defeats to New Zealand in the tri-series so they will be wary of the threat the Kiwis bring along. Pakistan face India in the second game on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium and that won’t be an easy game either. If Pakistan lose both games, they will be almost knocked out of the semifinal race.