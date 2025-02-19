Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Indian Flag Appears In Karachi Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian Flag Appears In Karachi Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

On the eve of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian flag was spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi. This sighting comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced backlash for not displaying the Indian flag at the venues earlier.

Indian Flag Appears In Karachi Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Indian flag was spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi


On the eve of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian flag was spotted at the National Stadium in Karachi. This sighting comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced backlash for not displaying the Indian flag at the venues earlier.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

