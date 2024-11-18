Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Since Manolo Marquez's appointment as head coach in July, the Indian football team has yet to secure a win, with one loss and two draws in their last three matches.

Since Manolo Marquez’s appointment as head coach in July, the Indian football team has yet to secure a win, with one loss and two draws in their last three matches. India drew 1-1 with Mauritius and suffered a 0-3 loss to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup in September. Their most recent match, a 1-1 draw with Vietnam, came on October 12. If the team does not manage a positive result against Malaysia, they will end 2024 without a single win in 11 matches. This match also serves as India’s last before the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which begin in March.

Marquez’s Call for Improvement

Ahead of the international friendly against Malaysia, Manolo acknowledged the need for improvement across all aspects of the game. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said, “Obviously, we want to win after a long time. Football is about attack, defence, transitions and set pieces. We need to improve in everything.”

He continued, reflecting on their last game against Vietnam: “For example, people say you played a great second half in Vietnam. I say ‘yes’, but we still made some big mistakes that almost made us lose the game. We need to work on that. The team with fewer mistakes usually wins the game.”

Tough Challenge Against Malaysia

India and Malaysia have faced each other 32 times, with both teams equally matched with 12 wins each and 8 draws. The two nations are close in the FIFA rankings, with India at 125th and Malaysia at 133rd.

Manolo remarked on the challenge posed by Malaysia: “We know the style of Malaysia, I know the coach perfectly. They play good football and it will be a tough game for both teams.” He added that while it is a friendly match, it is an opportunity to gauge their level ahead of the qualifiers: “It’s a friendly game, but it will be good to check the level against a Pot 2 team (Malaysia) in the qualifiers.”

Sandesh Jhingan’s Importance to the Team

As India looks to improve, Manolo highlighted the importance of central defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is returning after a 10-month injury layoff. “Sandesh is the most difficult Indian player to replace. You don’t have these kinds of players. Not that he is Messi but because he is very important in the team, in terms of leadership, how he performs, and the character he brings.”

Team’s Preparedness Under Marquez

Forward Edmund Lalrindika, who joined Manolo at the press conference, praised the coach’s preparation. “This is our third camp with coach Manolo. He is a really great coach. The preparations have been good. Everyone is comfortable with him. I enjoy training with him. We all know what he wants from us. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Long-Standing India-Malaysia Rivalry

The rivalry between India and Malaysia dates back to 1957, when India won 3-0 in a friendly in Kuala Lumpur. The most recent encounter took place in last year’s Merdeka tournament, where Malaysia defeated India 4-2 in the semifinals.

Malaysia Coach Pau Martí’s Insight

Like Manolo, Malaysia’s head coach Pau Martí hails from Barcelona and took over the Harimau Malaya in July. He acknowledged the challenge of facing India and praised Manolo’s coaching experience. “I am very excited to play against Manolo. He is a great coach with a lot of experience. We are from the same city. He coached many clubs at different levels, from the fourth tier to LaLiga.”

Martí emphasized the importance of improving away form: “It’s very tough to play here. We expect a very difficult game. For us as a team, we have to improve our record away from home. It’s been difficult to win away. So I think it will be a good challenge and opportunity for us.”