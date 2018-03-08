Minerva Punajb FC became the first ever club from north India to lift the coveted Hero I-League trophy. Willian Asiedu Opoku scored a decisive goal in the 15th minute against Churchill Brother's in the final game of the 2017-18 season to seal the historic victory for the Punjab club. Indian football fraternity congratulated the champions and hailed them for an incredible show.

Completing a historic first, Minerva Punjab FC lifted their first ever I-League title becoming the only side from northern India to become the champions. The Punjab outfit who are into their second season in the Indian top flight downed Churchill Brothers to script a fantastic title run. Willian Asiedu Opoku scored the winner to ensure Minerva beat four other potential title contenders and take the Hero I League trophy home. Their remarkable triumph earned them deserving praises from the Indian football fraternity with the club and the players taking it to social media to congratulate the Indian champions.

Minerva’s attacking trio of Chencho Gyeltshen, Opoku and Girik Khosla which has been consistent throughout the season was once again on top of their game as they ran havoc at the Churchill defence. In front of their home crowd at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, the Minerva players look poised for glory as they easily outclassed their opponents who are now relegated to the second division. Opoku scored a 15th-minute opener which the Minerva defence kept safe till the end of the ninety minutes to ensure victory.

Although Chencho, Minerva’s Bhutanese sensation had found the back of the net in the 8th minute of the game, the champions had to wait till Opoku converted from point-blank range. In the injury time, he was handed another opportunity to make the victory more special for the Punjab team but he failed to control and the delivery wasn’t executed properly. Churchill didn’t lose heart going 1-0 down and kept taking the ball forward while creating numerous chances in front of the Minerva goal but they had nothing to show for their efforts.

Hailing their incredible efforts in the victorious season, the Indian football fraternity poured in well wishes for the team. “Congratulations Minerva Punjab Football Club on winning the Hero I-League 2017-18 and gaining a spot in the ACL Qualifiers for the next season. The League has been a very competitive and exciting one and it was nice to see four teams having a chance to win it on the final day,” said Praful Patel the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, congratulating Minerva on being crowned the I-League champions.

Minerva Punjab FC collected 35 points throughout the season to emerge as the champions. The team maintained a balance on all fronts and never lost composure in their journey to the summit. “Well played Minerva Punjab Football Club, the deserving champions of the Hero I-League. The manner in which you sealed it is in itself a story. I trust the victory will encourage kids to follow and play the sport more,” said All India Football Federation General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das.

“The @bengalurufc family wishes the #ChampionsOfIndia, @Minerva_AFC on their maiden @ILeagueOfficial title. #ChakDePhatte,” tweeted the Bengaluru FC, who are the first club to have won the I-League in its debut season. The Bengaluru club played a 0-0 draw in the 1st leg of their Indian Super League semi-final clash against Pune City.

The referee blows the final whistle and it comes down to an end. It's 1-1 on both ends. Congratulations, @Minerva_AFC on winning the @ILeagueOfficial. #HeroILeague #KEBvNFC — KF East Bengal (@eastbengalfc) March 8, 2018

Congratulations to @Minerva_AFC on winning their maiden I-League title 🏆 👏#Lajong finishes in the sixth position in the @ILeagueOfficial 2017/18 season. — Shillong Lajong FC (@lajongfc) March 8, 2018

👏🏽 We thank #MPFCUltras and all our faithful’s for backing us in scripting history at the fortress today 🏆⚽️ #chakdephatte #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/lvQkH3OM1t — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@Minerva_AFC) March 8, 2018

