‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Top Indian footballers, including national team captain Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and defender Sandesh Jhingan, have formally appealed to FIFA to intervene in the ongoing stalemate over the Indian Super League (ISL).

Gurpreet started the video by saying that this was the time they were supposed to be playing in the league.

“It’s January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football.”







“We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big one, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis, and of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football. Please help us do it,” said the players in the video.

The tournament has remained suspended since September last year.

