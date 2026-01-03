LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Sunil Chhetri and his Indian football teammates, along with foreign stars, have made a last-ditch plea to the sport's apex governing body

Sunil Chhetri. (Photo Credits: X)
Sunil Chhetri. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 3, 2026 18:21:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

You Might Be Interested In

Top Indian footballers, including national team captain Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and defender Sandesh Jhingan, have formally appealed to FIFA to intervene in the ongoing stalemate over the Indian Super League (ISL).

Gurpreet started the video by saying that this was the time they were supposed to be playing in the league.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football.”



“We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big one, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis, and of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football. Please help us do it,” said the players in the video.

The tournament has remained suspended since September last year. 

Also Read: Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: fifaIndian FootballislSunil chhetri

RELATED News

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Stamps Authority, Hits Century Ahead Of ODI Squad Announcement | WATCH

IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In Kolkata Knight Riders

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

US Strikes Venezuela: Where Is President Nicolas Maduro Now? Marco Rubio Provides Major Update

How A Bus Driver Became Venezuela’s President: Maduro’s Net Worth Revealed As US Captures The Leader Who Controlled World’s Largest Oil Reserves

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders

From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis
‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis
‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis
‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

QUICK LINKS