Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes a perfect comeback as she clinched the gold medal on Sunday in vault event at Gymnastics World Challenge Cup held in Turkey. The Tripura star scored 14.150 to win gold after topping the qualification with a score of 13.400. It is first ever gold medal for India in FIG World Cup. A knee injury has kept the 24-year-old out of competition since her historic fourth- place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dipa Karmakar on her historic win.

On Twitter, PM Modi said, “India is proud of @ DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude.” Earlier this year, Aruna Reddy became the first Indian to clinch bronze at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne.

