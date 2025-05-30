Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athlete Pooja delivered a remarkable performance on Friday at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea, clinching the gold medal in the women’s high jump.

This victory marks a historic moment in Indian athletics, as Pooja becomes only the second Indian woman to win a high jump medal at the Asian Championships. The first was Bobby Aloysius, who had claimed gold in 2000 and followed it up with a silver in 2002.

Indian high jumper Pooja wins gold medal at Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Korea with personal best effort of 1.89m.

Pooja’s leap of 1.89m not only earned her the title but signalled her growing potential on the international stage. She attempted to clear 1.92 meters—equal to the current senior national record held by Sahana Kumari since 2012—but narrowly missed on her attempts.

POOJA WINS GOLD MEDAL IN HIGH JUMP 🥇 – 7th Gold Medal for Team India 🇮🇳❤️

pic.twitter.com/prDRdkt2LQ — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) May 30, 2025

At just 18, Pooja’s gold in Gumi is seen as a turning point for India’s presence in women’s high jump, inspiring a new generation of athletes and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport.

