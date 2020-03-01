Former hockey India player Balbir Singh Kullar passed away at 77 in Punjab's Jalandhar. He suffered a heart attack and will be cremated on Monday, said Balbir Singh's son.

Former India hockey star and Olympian Balbir Singh Kullar passed away at the age of 77, said the national hockey federation on Sunday. Reports said he sufferer a heart attack and took his last breath at his house in Jalandhar’s Sansarpur, Punjab. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family. The former hockey player died on Friday evening and would be cremated on Monday, Balbir Singh’s son Kalambir Singh told the media.

The last rites were delayed by 2 days because family was waiting for his grandson who lives in the US.

As the news of Balbir Singh’s demise went viral, Hockey India extended condolences to the family through a Tweet saying the whole fraternity is

deeply saddened on the demise of former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar. Heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of late Mr. Balbir Singh Kullar at this time of grief, said Hockey India.

Balbir Singh Kular had made his international debut in 1963 in Lyon (France).

He was also a colonel rank holder in Indian Army. The list of Balbir Singh’s achievements is too long. Apart from Bronze Olympic medal, he was a part of India’s gold medal winning side in 1966 at the Asian Games in Bangkok.

He had accompanied Team India on several international tours to the countries including Belgium, England, the Netherlands, New Zealand and West Germany and many others.

After retiring, Balbir Singh became a hockey coach to strengthen the roots if the national sport. He was also a coach of the national team.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App